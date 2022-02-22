Now, residents pin hopes on next govt in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

Even on the day of polling yesterday, sewers were overflowing in various areas of the Ludhiana South constituency while broken roads were crying for attention.

Amid lack of development and non-redressal of such issues, a number of residents use their right to franchise on Sunday.

Infuriated over poor living conditions, the residents are pinning their hopes on the new government to improve basic amenities in their respective areas.

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana South, said: “The major issues on my mind were development and employment when I went to cast vote yesterday. There is hardly any development in our area. We have right to live in a good environment. We want issues such as frequent problem of overflowing sewers and broken roads must be resolved. Moreover, we need employment and better health services but the successive governments always ignored these.”

Bharat, who had come to cast his vote in Giaspura, said: “There are a lot of problems that we have been facing for years. We don’t know when we heave a sigh of relief. Every time, politicians visit our area before the elections and make promises to resolve issues. But afterwards, they do nothing. I have a new hope to see development in our area. No matter which party comes to power, it should pay attention to resolve all civic issues in our area.”