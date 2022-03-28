Open house: How non-representation of dist in Cabinet will impact industrial hub?

Ludhiana deserves berth in cabinet

The AAP high command may have their own political compulsions in picking greenhorns over experienced prominent MLAs when 10 people’s representatives were chosen for council of ministers, but ignoring 13 of 14 MLAs from Ludhiana district has not gone well with people of the city. Ludhiana being the central district and biggest industrial town makes a big contribution towards the economy of the state. Thus, it deserved a berth. It is therefore important to have a minister in the state Cabinet from Ludhiana as he or she can push for the growth of the city and be the voice of the people.

Novin Christopher

Representation doesn’t matter

It does not matter whether Ludhiana got representation in the state Cabinet or not as it is the duty of the government to usher development in every sphere of society. Industry has been set up all over Punjab, not only in Ludhiana. Mandi Gobindgarh, Batala, Amritsar and Jalandhar are fastly turning into industrial cities. Hence, it does not matter whether somebody is representing Ludhiana in the council of ministers or not. The intention of the government should be good.

Manjit Singh

Ministers must be chosen from every district

AAP won the Assembly poll with a thumping majority by bagging 13 seats from Ludhiana district alone. But the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has not given any representation in the council of ministers from the district, which is predominantly an industrial hub of the state. One MLA should have been given a place in the council of ministers to focus on the all-round development of the industrial city in particular. A big chunk of revenue is being contributed by the Ludhiana city alone. There are numerous issues which are being faced by industrialists. Moreover, from each district there must be one MLA in the council of ministers for the overall development of their district.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Doesn’t make any impact

I don’t think that if there is no minister from Ludhiana in the Cabinet, then it will impact the growth of the district. If we go by the rule of representation from each district, then it means we will have minimum 23 ministers. Therefore, this is not practically feasible to give representation to each and every region. But as per the Punjab Chief Minister, each legislator is not less than a minister for him. Hence, the point is not the representation as a minister, but to get works of people done, even if you are an MLA. It will not make much impact even if there is no representation in the Cabinet.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

At least one from dist needed in Cabinet

APP has won 92 out of 117 seats during the Assembly elections held this year and the maximum number of MLAs are from Ludhiana district. In my viewpoint, at least one MLA must be given a chance in the council of ministers. Ludhiana is known as the Manchester of India. There is a dire need to sort out problems of industries. More FDI must be encouraged and ministers from the city must address all problems faced by the industries. The government must invite FDI to promote industries along with food processing industries. In Ludhiana in particular and other districts in general. It will be a matter of pride if any MLA was given representation from the district in the council of ministers to solve problems of the city.

Farzana Khan

An unfair decision

It is sad that in spite of 13 candidates of AAP (out of 14) wining in the recent elections in Ludhiana district, not even one winner has been given representation in the recently constituted state Cabinet. Such a decision of the party is unfair. Ludhiana district is known as the ‘Manchester’ of Punjab and it is a industrial hub of the state. The interest of party winners and the general public for industrial growth in the region must be recognised and at least one person should represent the district in the Cabinet. I hope a remedial measure will be taken by the party sooner rather than later. May be some winners may have to wait for some time to get another more responsible position in due course of time. It is hoped that AAP will do the needful in the near future.

Gautam Dev

Only representative can take up issues

Not only the apathetic attitude of the previous state government but also the Covid crisis affected the functioning of various industries in Ludhiana badly. The truth is that today the industrial hub of the state is facing disruption from all quarters. Issues such as frequent power cuts, traffic snarls, poor AQI, increasing crime and waterlogging during rainy days are haunting the city. Only a determined and bold representative from Ludhiana district in the council of ministers can take up these issues with the Chief Minister.

Sunil Chopra

Representation is crucial

Ludhiana electorate elected 13 of the total 14 MLAs from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls but the district was not given any representation in the council of ministers, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. We know very well that Ludhiana is the industrial hub of Punjab and famous across the world. Ludhiana is also the hub of the textile industry. Industry played a main role in the country’s development. If we ignore its importance, it’s not fair. The representation in the council of ministers of Punjab from Ludhiana should be necessary.

Adish Sood, Amloh

