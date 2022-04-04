Open house: What are problem areas that need to be taken up on priority in district?

Validation of intent needed

It is heartening to note that newly elected MLAs have shown interest in tackling prevailing problems of the district. But validation of the intent can only occur when words are translated into action. To begin with, all elected MLAs are required to diligently work on all incomplete infrastructure projects in the district. Similarly, they need to focus on industrial development, make sewerage systems efficient and improve health and education sectors. It is also pertinent that designated campaigns should be organised to make industrialists aware of demerits of dumping toxic waste in the Buddha Nullah.

Novin Christopher

Improve basic facilities, education system

We have expectations from MLAs of AAP that they should focus on providing basic facilities such as clean drinking water, proper sewerage system and metalled roads in Ludhiana. People are having big expectations of fulfilling their long-pending dreams such as courts functioning without any delay and corruption and getting regular health facilities at nominal charges. Basic services such as RC and licence should be delivered in a proper and timely manner. More stress should be laid on improving the education system at the school and college levels. Roads must be designed to avoid traffic jams.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Provide jobs to deserving candidates

There are many issues which are prevailing in the state and many are being addressed by ministers. But the main issue which is the root cause of other problems is unemployment. It has been commonly seen that many non-deserving persons are holding top positions in various sectors, which is creating a hurdle in the bright future of the state. The government must make changes in the recruitment system for providing jobs to deserving candidates. It will solve all problems being faced by the state.

Ritu Priya

Check pollution, resolve traffic woes

There are a number of small and big problem areas in Ludhiana which need immediate attention and resolution. The first and the foremost is the traffic issue. Almost all roads in the smart city are being dug up in the name of making new ones, but the speed of the works is too slow. The ongoing work near the GNE is slow and the disruption of traffic leads to long traffic jams resulting in harassment of commuters. The other big problem is pollution. The people of the industrial capital of the state have to suffer from major respiratory diseases due to the increased pollution in the city. Something concrete must be done by the new dispensation to resolve these major problems. Besides, there are many small issues as well which require immediate attention.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Upgrade drainage system in city

The foremost issue which causes trouble all the time is the worst condition of the drainage system in almost all parts of the city. There is a need to upgrade the system, as after every rainy season, the damage caused to roads affects all residents of Ludhiana in one or the other way. Some are injured due to potholes occurring due to the overflowing sewers. It also increases the cost of maintenance of roads and streets. The newly elected MLAs should solve this much delayed problem of the city as in some areas the drainage system is even more than 50 years’ old. It is also a big hindrance to industrial activities. There is an urgent need to address the long-pending issue in the interest of all residents.

Jatinder Masoun

Regulate school fee structure

It gives me immense pleasure to see MLAs working in fields to serve the public and to settle grievances. But in general, the people are expecting that fee structure should be regulated in schools. There must be a provision to admit children of needy and weaker sections of society in schools at nominal fee or without fee. There is a need for regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity to industries. People are having expectations from the newly elected MLAs to strengthen medical services and facilities at hospitals in general and government hospitals in particular. More parks must be established in all localities for residents to keep themselves healthy and fit.

Farzana Khan

Check pollution, provide regular power supply

There are many main problem areas which need to be taken up on a priority basis and require early resolution. These steps should be taken — an advanced eco-friendly industrial technology should be set up to minimise pollution and traffic woes must be resolved. The MLAs should make efforts to provide good roads, and ensure supply of clean drinking water and proper disposal of sewage. Jobless should get employment and 24-hour electricity supply should be given to people at low rate. Special privileges for income tax payers should be provided, special green areas be created and facilities must be increased at gaushalas.

Adish Sood

Fulfil promises first

There are many important issues that AAP had listed in its manifesto before the elections and had promised to fulfil them. They were repeated time and again during election campaigns for getting votes and the public voted the party to power in a big way. Those issues are indeed pertinent and useful which concern the common man. Let us hope that the newly elected party fulfils the promises without any delay. However, there can still be many more issues that may concern the general public. To keep the matter simple, they can be discussed in due course of time after the implementation of the already promised issues by the AAPgovernment.”

Gautam Dev

Set priorities diligently

To deliver results, the newly elected MLAs will have to set priorities diligently. If they won’t plan things meticulously, their efforts can go down the drain. Overhauling of education and healthcare should be given top priority and it should be followed by improving of bad insanitary conditions in the city. Improving air quality of Ludhiana and supplying of clean water to residents are important. Menace of stray animals also needs to be checked.

Sunil Chopra

Finish road works, check encroachments

Issues of managing traffic, carpeting and maintenance of roads, especially in busy areas and on slip roads where construction of bridges and elevated roads is going on, should be taken on a priority basis. It will prevent accidents and traffic jams, save time and fuel of commuters and reduce air pollution. At the same time, encroachments and parking-related issues too need to be resolved and defunct traffic lights should be made functional.

Ashwani Kumar Malhotra

Provide quality education, jobs

A few days ago, a newly elected MLA of the ruling party in the state started visiting government departments and offices. It set a wrong perception in the minds of employees. However, people were happy to see such developments. The hasty step attracted anger of the unprepared staff. There should be priorities for the state government to develop Ludhiana and make it a centre for investment. Check corruption in government departments. Quality education should be provided in schools and colleges. Boost supply of quality medicines in hospitals. Recruitment of staff in all departments should be made on a regular basis. Efforts should be made to change the attitude of government employees towards the public. Favourable conditions for industries must be prvided in the district. The authorities concerned should also solve issues related to parking and traffic. These steps can pave the way for ideal development of Ludhiana.

Sukhdev Sharma

