Over 3,000 take part in marathon in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 21

Over 3,000 participants drawn from various schools, colleges and corporate houses, along with the self-employed from across the state, took part in the ‘Run for Health’ marathon today. The race was organised by the youth club of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, in association with Red Rock and Mahavir Udyog.

Held on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the aim of the marathon was to promote the message of wellness and fitness in

the community.

In the senior section, Balwinder Singh romped home victorious while in the boys (above 14) category, Akash Prajapati came out triumphant. In the girls (above 14) section, Harmeet Kaur emerged winner and in the kids (below 14) section, Sangam Sethi won the race. Trophies and hampers were awarded to the position holders while certificates were distributed to all the participants.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal was the chief guest on this occasion while Gurpreet Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, was the guest of honour.

Komal Jain of Duke Fabrics and Dr Sandeep Kumar, principal, flagged off the run. The title sponsors of the event were Red Rock, Mahavir Udyog, Duke, Fort Collins, Juki Sports and Vallabh Knit Kraft.