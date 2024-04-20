Overcast sky but no rain, farmers relieved

Ludhiana, April 19
The weather turned cloudy this afternoon in Ludhiana and there was no rain, which gave a much-needed relief to farmers.
The maximum temperature recorded by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday was 35.8°C while the minimum temperature was 25.6° C.
The forecast by the Punjab Agricultural Uinversity (PAU) states that the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of thundershower over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.
Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Lopon village, said he was relieved that it did not rain in Ludhiana today. “I will be harvesting my crop next week and hopefully the weather will remain clear,” he said.
Meanwhile, experts have asked the farmers not to irrigate their wheat crop as there is possibility of rain in the region, which could lead to lodging in the crop.
