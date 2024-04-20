Overcast sky but no rain, farmers relieved

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The weather turned cloudy this afternoon in Ludhiana and there was no rain, which gave a much-needed relief to farmers.

The maximum temperature recorded by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday was 35.8°C while the minimum temperature was 25.6° C.

The forecast by the Punjab Agricultural Uinversity (PAU) states that the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of thundershower over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Lopon village, said he was relieved that it did not rain in Ludhiana today. “I will be harvesting my crop next week and hopefully the weather will remain clear,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts have asked the farmers not to irrigate their wheat crop as there is possibility of rain in the region, which could lead to lodging in the crop.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU