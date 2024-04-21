Patna man dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 1.70 lakh in online fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

A Patna-based fraudster duped a resident of Ladhowal, Ludhiana, of Rs 1.70 lakh on the pretext of selling a tractor to the latter. After receiving money, the suspect switched off his phone.

The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar.

The complainant, Mundar Singh, a resident of the NDRF Camp, Ladhowal, told the police that in May last year, he had seen an advertisement on OLX and after getting the mobile number of the seller, he called him to strike a deal. After negotiation, the deal to buy the tractor was fixed at Rs 2.60 lakh. On different dates, he transferred Rs 1.70 lakh to the bank account of the seller.

Later, when he told the seller that he would give the remaining amount after taking the delivery of the tractor, the suspect kept pressing him to pay the remaining payment prior to the delivery, the complainant said, adding that when he refused to pay the remaining amount, the suspect stopped taking his calls and also switched off his mobile phone. Following which, he lodged a police complaint against the suspect.

Inspector Pargat Singh said after registering a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under Section 66 of the IT Act, further investigation was launched by the police.

