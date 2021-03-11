Patwaris shun work for additional halqas

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/Raikot, May 16

Responding to the state-level call to follow ‘One halqa one salary’ dictate of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab, officials posted at various patwar circles have started depositing records pertaining to additional revenue halqas with their respective kanungos.

However, work related to issuance of caste, domicile and income certificates continued as usual.

Jagdeep Singh Jagga, president, Mandi Ahmedgarh division of the union, regretted that there were only five patwaris and two kanungos for 19 halqas and almost all officials were over occupied in piled up technical works during each harvesting season.

“While all patwaris have deposited records pertaining to additional halqas with their respective kanungos, we have appealed to continue process for issuance of mandatory testimonials like caste, domicile and income certificates, which are normally required by youths at time of admission to various classes and while applying for government jobs,” Jagga said.

Gurmel Singh, president, Payal division of the union, lamented that the present Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann like earlier ruling dispensations had been ignoring genuine demands of revenue officials, who had been made scapegoat by all stakeholders, including land owners, politicians, officials in other departments and commercial banks.

Maintaining that revenue officials had stopped working for additional halqas after May 10, Gurmel acknowledged that records for 47 out of total 56 halqas had been deposited with respective kanungos at Payal on Monday.