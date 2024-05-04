PAU association lambasts state govt for not fulfilling pending demands

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Members of the PAU Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association criticised the state government for non-fulfilment of their demands. They said the state government was not releasing funds to the PAU. They blamed the government for the poor financial condition of the university, as necessary funds have not been provided.

The president of the Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association, DP Maur, addressed the gathering today. He spoke about the demands of the association, adding that the demands have been pending for a long time. He said the PAU employees have been struggling to get their demands through to the state government. He said the pending issues were related to leave encashment, gratuity, payment of medical bills and the inclusion of pension payments directly into the State Bank of India, among others.

At the beginning of the protest, a two-minute silence was observed in tribute to the late Dr Manjit Singh Kang, former Vice-Chancellor of PAU.

While conducting the protest, Comrade JL Narang said that if the government and university administration do not resolve the issues, a protest on a larger scale would be organised on May 9, adding that a massive rally would be held.

