Pharmacists told to go back to rural postings on Sept 6

Ludhiana, September 2

The Rural Pharmacy Officers who were posted in Aam Aadmi Clinics since January this year will finally heave a sigh of relief as they will be returning back to their place of posting on September 6. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation regarding the returning back of Class IV employees so far.

Back in the clinics, Rural Medical Officers (RMOs) were having a tough time in the absence of pharmacists and Class IV employees. They were single-handedly managing the affairs of the clinics themselves.

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics in phase V Ludhiana district will be getting 18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics in fifth phase. Nine clinics each will be opened in rural and urban areas.

At present, there are 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district and after phase V, the number will go up to 93.

On the other hand, pharmacists were also having a difficult time as they had to travel to distant places for work. Finally after a lot of struggle, they will be back to their workplace. Rural Medical Officers, Rural Pharmacy Officers and Class IV employees were posted in Aam Aadmi Clinics in phase II of the opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

An official from the Health Department said that they have made fresh recruitment of pharmacists and the rural pharmacists deputed in Aam Aadmi Clinics will be sent back.

Jot Ram, chairman, Rural Pharmacy Officers Association, said that finally the day has come when they will return back to their rural pharmacies and carry on with their work.

Satpal, chairman, Rural Health Class IV Employees Union, Punjab, said they were promised by the Health Department that they will be sent back along with the rural pharmacists but there is nothing mentioned about them in the letter issued to the civil surgeons recently.

“Class IV employees are being outsourced by the department for Aam Aadmi Clinics and we will be sent back only if an alternative arrangement is made for Aam Aadmi Clinics. We hope it is done soon and we also return back to our place of posting,” said Satpal.

RMOs were posted back sometime ago while pharmacists were struggling. Earlier, they had given an ultimatum to go back to rural dispensaries on June 25, then on August 11, and now they had finally told the department that they will return on September 1 if no orders are issued. Finally, the department had issued the orders and they will be sent back on September 6.

