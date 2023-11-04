PO nabbed by Jagraon police

Ludhiana, November 3
The Sadar Jagraon police today claimed to have nabbed a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted by the police for a long time.
The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagga, a resident of Galib Kalan.
The SHO, Sadar Jagraon police station, SI Amarjit Singh, said in 2017, a theft case was registered against Gagandeep at Sadar Jagraon but he had been running at large since then. Later, the court declared him a PO in the case.
Today acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect. He was also produced before a court which remanded him in 15-day judicial custody.
