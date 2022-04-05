Police rope in social activists to fight drug abuse in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 4

The police claimed to have roped in members of social organisations to fight against drug abuse and traffic awareness which have since emerged as a root cause of other social evils.

Office-bearers and activists of various social organisations, led by Rotary Club president Ajay Jain and Social Welfare Organisation president Sunit Hind, have come forward to support the ‘Special Campaign Against Drug Abuse and Violation of Traffic Rules’ launched by the Malerkotla police and Ludhiana (Rural) police, led by SSPs Alka Meena and Ketan Patil Baliram, respectively.

Appreciating the gesture shown by residents of the region towards a coordinated movement launched by the police against drug abuse and traffic awareness, SSP Alka Meena claimed that members of various organisations had announced to work in tandem with the police against the drug menace that had ruined many families in the state.

“Unfortunately drug trafficking has turned out to be an ‘organised vocation’ for bigwigs who were all out to become richer at the cost of precious lives and future of the youth of the state,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab, Amardeep Rai, claimed that the campaign launched to alert and aware road users on road safety had received an overwhelming response. “All stakeholders have comprehended that the ensuing movement is a scientifically driven enforcement drive, targeting long- term behavioural change focusing on the target of human safety,” Rai said.