Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old police constable lost his life in an alleged accidental firing in Krishna Nagar, near Saggu Chowk, here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh, hailing from Moga district. He was serving as a member of the quick response team (QRT) in the police force.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in a PG room in Krishna Nagar where Manpreet was residing. As per the police, his service weapon accidentally went off.

Following the incident, the people in the vicinity gathered and the police were informed about the incident. Manpreet had joined the Police Department in 2016.

It has come to light that two rounds were discharged from the weapon but the details of the incident will be clarified in the forthcoming autopsy report.

ACP, Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur Batth, said Manpreet died in the accidental firing. It is most probable that he might had been in the process of cleaning the weapon when the incident occurred. The police are awaiting the autopsy report for further details.

