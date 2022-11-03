Punjab Agricultural University holds inter-college basketball tournament

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), won the inter-college basketball tournament (men and women category) underway in the university campus. The tournament, kicked off on November 1, will conclude on November 3. Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, and Dr TS Riar, president, basketball sports committee, greeted the players during the opening match.

The College of Horticulture and Forestry defeated the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities 29-20 in men and 29-7 in women sections, respectively. In the men category, the College of Agriculture also won the match against the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology 40-14.