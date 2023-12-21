Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

The Centre had released funds worth Rs 1,18,213.27 lakh to Punjab during the last fiscal 2022-23, which was around 13 per cent of the total funds allocated to states across the country under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the lowest that the state had got under the national scheme in the past three years.

It was less than Rs 1,25,759.36 lakh that Punjab had received in 2021-22 and Rs 1,23,913.55 lakh in 2020-21.

Also, Punjab workers under the MGNREGS were given less money per day as compared to other adjoining states.

It was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in reply to a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Arora, who is the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House from Punjab, had asked about the amount allocated under the MGNREGS in the past three years and the quantum of funds disbursed to each state/ UT.

As per the official data, Punjab stands at the 16th position in allocation of MGNREGS funds for 2022-23.

While UP topped the country with funds worth Rs 10,62,900.83 lakh followed by Tamil Nadu Rs 9,70,662.48 lakh, Rajasthan Rs 9,66,299.14 lakh, Andhra Pradesh Rs 7,98,909.3 lakh, Bihar Rs 6,39,528.76 lakh, Karnataka Rs 6,22,528.2 lakh, Madhya Pradesh Rs 5,70,213.49 lakh, Odisha Rs 4,63,836.25 lakh, Kerala Rs 3,81,842.7 lakh, Chhattisgarh Rs 3,38,355.4 lakh, Telangana Rs 2,98,868.14 lakh, Jharkhand Rs 2,70,863.73 lakh, Maharashtra Rs 2,54,973.07 lakh, Assam Rs 2,05,234.84 lakh and Gujarat had got Rs 1,69,207.36 lakh under the MGNREGS.

Arora has expressed concern over allocating lesser funds to Punjab during 2022-23 compared to the previous two financial years.

He said: “It is a great injustice to people of Punjab.”

The MP remarked: “Lesser allocation of funds means lesser opportunities for employment.”

He urged the Centre to enhance allocation of funds to Punjab under the scheme to ensure livelihood security of more households in rural areas of the state.

As per the official data, the financial allocation under the scheme for 2022-23 was Rs 90,810.99 crore to all states across the country, except West Bengal, to which the funds had been suspended due to non-compliance of directives of the Union Government.

