Punjab State Track Cycling Championship: Ludhiana cyclists reign supreme

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 20

Hosts Ludhiana reigned supreme clinching most of the titles, besides securing the second and third positions in other events in the Punjab State Track Cycling Championship organised by the Punjab Cycling Association at the Punjab Agricultural University Cycling Velodrome here on Sunday.

Participants in action during the Punjab State Track Cycling Championship at PAU velodrome on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

In the 1-km time trial event for men, Harsimranjeet Singh of Ludhiana proved too fast for his rivals to clinch the title; in 500-m time trial (boys U-14), Ludhiana’s Kunwarpreet Singh emerged victorious; Jasmeek Kaur of Ludhiana won in 3-km individual pursuit in the women’s section; in 4-km individual pursuit, Harshveer Singh romped home victorious; in 2-km individual pursuit, Naisha of Ludhiana fetched the title; and in 200-m sprint (boys U-14), Kunwarpreet Singh pipped his opponents to bag the top position.

Dr Rishinder Singh Gill was the chief guest at the prize distribution function. The championship was sponsored by prominent industrialists and sports promoters Mandeep Kalsi, Rupinder Singh Saluja and Satish Nagpal.

AN Mishra, Raj Singh Rajput, Shailinder Thakur, Ankur Sharma, Jaspreet Singh, Rohit Singh, Harjit Gill, Vinay Dhand and Rajnish Sharma were among others present on the occasion.

Satwinder Singh Vicky, senior cycling coach and organising secretary of the championship, thanked the chief guest, sponsors and congratulated the position holders.