Raise awareness on drug menace, officials ordered

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 1

Government officials have been asked to rope in office-bearers of social organisations in the fight against drugs by resuming Drug Abuse Prevention Officers (DAPO) programme once again in the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Personnel at civil hospitals, drug de-addiction centers, block development and panchayat officers and OOAT (Out-patient Opioid Assisted Treatment) centres claimed that all out efforts are being made to make their respective areas drug free.

Officials stressed on need of coordinated efforts to be made by one and all for crushing tentacles of devil of drug abuse in the border state.

Acknowledging positive response received from all sections of society in implementing DAPO scheme in the past, Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said administrative measures can yield desired results only when awareness about causes and consequences of drug addiction are spread among masses.

Dr Alka Mittal, Dr Davinder Kumar and Dr Sandeep Kaur, SMOs at Raikot, Sudhar and Pakhowal, in a review meeting with the Raikot SDM, claimed that specialists at de-addiction centers, rehabilitation centers and OOAT clinics were all out to help all registered victims of drug addiction in the their respective blocks.