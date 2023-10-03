Residents irked over move to shift areas from Ludhiana to Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, October 2

Administration’s move to shift some parts of the largest district of the state, Ludhiana, to the smallest and the youngest Malerkotla district, does not seem to have gone down well among residents of the Raikot, Payal and Khanna subdivisions of the entity enjoying status of the eldest district of the border state. Irrespective of their political allegiance, residents have threatened to launch a stir in case Ludhiana district areas are shifted to any other district.

Circulation of a communiqué regarding a meeting scheduled to take place at the office of Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana on Tuesday to discuss the issue, has prompted residents in general and political leaders in particular to protest against the move.

Perusal of the communication addressed to SDMs at Raikot, Payal and Khanna, besides block development panchayat officers at Raikot, Malaudh, Doraha and Khanna revealed that the administration had already initiated process for discussing possibilities of inclusion of more areas in the latest (23rd) district of the state that was carved out from Sangrur district on June 2, 2021, during the regime of Congress government.

Residents of various segments of Malerkotla district, led by social activist Sunil Vashist, had urged the authorities to expand the limits of the district on Raikot, Ludhiana, Khanna, Sangrur, Patiala and Barnala sides.

Residents argued that the district was so insignificant in terms of area, population and population density that even administrative officers were hesitant to get postings here. On the other hand, the Ludhiana district is the largest in the state with the highest population over 35 lakh. Having only assembly segments, Malerkotla and Amargarh, the district has three subdivisions and equal number of police circles, added the residents demanding inclusion of more areas in the district.

Residents and political leaders of localities facing threat of shift from Ludhiana to Malerkotla district are undivided on the issue irrespective of their political allegiance. Majority of village panchayats falling under Malaudh and Khanna Block had already passed resolutions opposing the government’s move.

Meanwhile, office-bearers and activists of various social and trade organisations, led by former Raikot Municipal Council president Amandeep Singh Gill, announced to launch coordinated movement in case the administration tried to shift areas of the subdivision to any other subdivision or district. “It is not the first time we are facing losing our identity. Earlier the administration had tried to include our areas in Barnala district but the exemplary solidarity of the residents and leaders had saved our identity,” said Amandeep Singh Gill acknowledging that extra efforts had to be made to restore the judicial system of the subdivision with Jagraon courts then.

