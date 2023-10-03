 Residents irked over move to shift areas from Ludhiana to Malerkotla : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Residents irked over move to shift areas from Ludhiana to Malerkotla

Residents irked over move to shift areas from Ludhiana to Malerkotla

Residents irked over move to shift areas from Ludhiana to Malerkotla

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations protest at Raikot in Ludhiana district.



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, October 2

Administration’s move to shift some parts of the largest district of the state, Ludhiana, to the smallest and the youngest Malerkotla district, does not seem to have gone down well among residents of the Raikot, Payal and Khanna subdivisions of the entity enjoying status of the eldest district of the border state. Irrespective of their political allegiance, residents have threatened to launch a stir in case Ludhiana district areas are shifted to any other district.

Circulation of a communiqué regarding a meeting scheduled to take place at the office of Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana on Tuesday to discuss the issue, has prompted residents in general and political leaders in particular to protest against the move.

Perusal of the communication addressed to SDMs at Raikot, Payal and Khanna, besides block development panchayat officers at Raikot, Malaudh, Doraha and Khanna revealed that the administration had already initiated process for discussing possibilities of inclusion of more areas in the latest (23rd) district of the state that was carved out from Sangrur district on June 2, 2021, during the regime of Congress government.

Residents of various segments of Malerkotla district, led by social activist Sunil Vashist, had urged the authorities to expand the limits of the district on Raikot, Ludhiana, Khanna, Sangrur, Patiala and Barnala sides.

Residents argued that the district was so insignificant in terms of area, population and population density that even administrative officers were hesitant to get postings here. On the other hand, the Ludhiana district is the largest in the state with the highest population over 35 lakh. Having only assembly segments, Malerkotla and Amargarh, the district has three subdivisions and equal number of police circles, added the residents demanding inclusion of more areas in the district.

Residents and political leaders of localities facing threat of shift from Ludhiana to Malerkotla district are undivided on the issue irrespective of their political allegiance. Majority of village panchayats falling under Malaudh and Khanna Block had already passed resolutions opposing the government’s move.

Meanwhile, office-bearers and activists of various social and trade organisations, led by former Raikot Municipal Council president Amandeep Singh Gill, announced to launch coordinated movement in case the administration tried to shift areas of the subdivision to any other subdivision or district. “It is not the first time we are facing losing our identity. Earlier the administration had tried to include our areas in Barnala district but the exemplary solidarity of the residents and leaders had saved our identity,” said Amandeep Singh Gill acknowledging that extra efforts had to be made to restore the judicial system of the subdivision with Jagraon courts then.

Threaten stir

Raikot Municipal Council president Amandeep Singh Gill and residents announced to launch coordinated movement if the administration tried to shift areas of the subdivision to any other subdivision or district.

#Malerkotla #Mandi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

8
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

9
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab


Cities

View All

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

500-gm heroin seized, three held

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala