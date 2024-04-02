SC students receive entrepreneurship training at Punjab Agricultural University

Ludhiana, April1
The School of Organic Farming at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted tutorial classes and hands-on-training on entrepreneurship for SC students. Nearly 15 students from different departments of PAU participated in this programme which was coordinated by Dr Neeraj Rani and Dr Amanpreet Kaur, and featured informative sessions by the experts.
Dr SS Walia, director, School of Organic Farming, provided tips for the success of the enterprise by adopting integrated farming system model and Dr Rajender Kumar, Principal Agronomist, urged the students to opt for successful cultivation of turmeric and its value addition.
Dr Neeraj Rani encouraged the students to imbibe entrepreneurship development qualities to establish vermitechnology.
