School hikes fees by nearly 50 per cent, parents lodge protest with MLA Gogi

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 5

Fleecing of parents continues by private schools. The problem arises each year and every time, mere assurances are given by the authorities concerned.

About 50-60 parents today gathered outside the house of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi as a private school in Shastri Nagar revised its fee structure and other expenses for new students in primary classes.

The parents rued they were anxious as the school suddenly hiked the fees by around 50 per cent.

The parents said that the quarterly fee for 2023-24 was Rs 13,808, which has now been revised to Rs 19,810. There was an increase of Rs 6,002 per quarter or Rs 24,008 per year.

In addition, a mandatory abacus fee of Rs 3,000 is being charged overhead, for which no receipt has been issued till date.

The parents complained to the MLA that the recent hike is unreasonable and places considerable burden on the families. They also pointed out that there was pressure to get books from a certain bookshop on Malhar road as these were not available anywhere else.

The parents added that the school frequently changes its uniforms posing further financial burden.

A parent said, “It is a leading school and since a prominent business house distanced itself from the school management, such drastic steps are being taken.”

Gogi assures to constitute committee to look into issue

MLA Gogi said a committee will be constituted to monitor the high handedness of private schools. He also said that if schools have taken exorbitant amounts from parents, they would also be adjusted.

