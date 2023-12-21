Seminar, book release event

Ludhiana: The Ramgarhia Educational Council, in collaboration with Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Trust of village Raqba, Ludhiana, held a seminar and book release event at Baba Gurmukh Singh Hall, Ramgarhia Girls College, on Wednesday.
Minorities Rights Day
The Department of Political Science of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women observed Minorities Rights Day. Delivering a talk, Lt Sukhjit Kaur emphasised the need for awareness about schemes and programmes benefiting minorities
Traffic awareness among students
Asha-Chinh Welfare Society organised a quiz-cum-workshop on ‘Traffic Etiquettes’ at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana on Wednesday. The activities were aimed at promoting road safety awareness among children and making roads safer for everyone.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341