Seminar, book release event

Ludhiana: The Ramgarhia Educational Council, in collaboration with Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Trust of village Raqba, Ludhiana, held a seminar and book release event at Baba Gurmukh Singh Hall, Ramgarhia Girls College, on Wednesday.

Minorities Rights Day

The Department of Political Science of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women observed Minorities Rights Day. Delivering a talk, Lt Sukhjit Kaur emphasised the need for awareness about schemes and programmes benefiting minorities

Traffic awareness among students

Asha-Chinh Welfare Society organised a quiz-cum-workshop on ‘Traffic Etiquettes’ at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana on Wednesday. The activities were aimed at promoting road safety awareness among children and making roads safer for everyone.

