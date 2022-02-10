Seven booked for possessing intoxicants in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 9
The Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP, Harvinder Cheema, has said the police have booked seven persons under six cases at the Sadar police station and recovered huge quantities of intoxicants and drug money from them.
The accused were identified as Gurinder Singh and his father Bhola Singh of Kanganwal (75 kg poppy husk, Rs20,000 drug money and a Swift car used in the crime), Kuldeep Ram of Khanpur (more than 1,000 capsules), Kewal Singh Khanpur (7-gm heroin), Swaran Singh Chhapar (24 bottles of illicit liquor), Manjit Kaur Kanganwal (26 bottles of illicit liquor) and Krishana Kanganwal (60 bottles of illicit liquor), the DSP added. Three cases were registered against unknown supporters of candidates for defacing public property in the region, the DSP said.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Malerkotla, Madhvi Kataria said Rs12,61,500 carried in contravention of the Election Commission guidelines had been recovered. Special surveillance teams seized 3,266 lires of illicit liquor and ‘lahan’ worth Rs2,23,710, the DC added. —
