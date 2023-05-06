Speeding SUV hits woman, scribe among three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The police arrested three persons on Friday whose speeding car had hit a woman, resulting in an injury on her right hand. The suspects were also accused of using casteist slurs against the victim.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhawna Kumari, Mrityunjay Kumar and driver Parminder Singh.

Bhawna is a journalist with a TV channel and others are its crew members.

In her complaint, victim Gagan said she was on her way to attend the inauguration of a Mohalla Clinic when a rashly-driven an Innova SUV hit her, causing an injury on her right hand. During the accident, her mobile phone also fell and broke.

She added that later, the passengers of the vehicle came out of it and indulged in a verbal clash with her and allegedly used casteist slurs against her.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the SC and ST Act has been registered against the suspects at the Division No. 3 police station, Central Subdivision, Ludhiana.

Later, BJP workers led by Gurdev Sharma Debi reached the police station in support of the journalist.