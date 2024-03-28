Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 27

Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Wednesday issued strict instructions to the entire team, comprising all senior police officials and heads of police stations and units, asking them to ensure that no person should dare to disturb the law and order situation in the city.

The CP chaired a meeting attended by JCPs, DCPs, ADCPs, SHOs and heads of all units of the Police Commissionerate.

Talking to The Tribune here on Wednesday, Chahal said he passed clear instructions to the police force to ensure the implementation of model code of conduct in letter and in spirit. The police officials were told that they must ensure security and safety of residents and no criminals, or anti-social elements should dare to take law into their hands.

“Officials were told to catch proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in different crimes. Additional efforts should be put in to catch criminals wanted in heinous cases. Even the police would also keep tabs on activities of criminals who are out on bail. There will be zero tolerance against any crime which may affect law and order in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” the CP said.

The top cop said besides, the police would also keep a check over jailed criminals who run their activities from prisons by illegally using mobile phones.

“I have also told police station heads and heads of the departments concerned to ensure that all arms licence holders must deposit their weapons as only 40 per cent of the same have been deposited so far. Regarding the possession of illegal weapons, there will be zero tolerance. Anybody possessing or found using illegal weapons will face strict action and put behind the bars,” Chahal said.

He said further instructions include strengthening the crime detection system and accelerating the speed of service delivery, timely disposal of all pending cases and ensure complete protection of peace and safety of residents.

Besides the CP, the meeting was chaired by JCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja and ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.