Tax Commissioner meets officials in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 29
Taxation Commissioner Kamal Kishor Yadav held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House here today. Yadav while interacting with the officials made it clear that the state government had zero tolerance for corruption and targets given to the department should be achieved by the officials or staff.
The officials from taxation, audit and mobile wing from Ludhiana 1-5 districts and Fatehgarh Sahib were present. The Commissioner said traders should not be harassed and tax evasion would not be tolerated by the department.
