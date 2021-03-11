Tax Commissioner meets officials in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Taxation Commissioner Kamal Kishor Yadav held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House here today. Yadav while interacting with the officials made it clear that the state government had zero tolerance for corruption and targets given to the department should be achieved by the officials or staff.

The officials from taxation, audit and mobile wing from Ludhiana 1-5 districts and Fatehgarh Sahib were present. The Commissioner said traders should not be harassed and tax evasion would not be tolerated by the department.