Tempo traveller rams tractor-trailer, 12 suffer injuries

Ludhiana, April 16
Around 12 persons suffered injuries when a speeding tempo traveller hit a parked tractor-trailer near the Jalandhar bypass here on Monday night.
The injured were taken to the civil hospital. No one suffered serious injuries.
Passengers were commuting in tempo traveller from Haridwar to Hoshiarpur. The driver reportedly fell asleep due to which the vehicle rammed into the stationary tractor-trailer. The accident was so terrible that the tempo traveller hit the roadside divider while the other vehicle overturned on the road. Hearing screams of occupants of the tempo traveller, commuters stopped on the highway and helped the injured by calling the ambulance and taking them to the civil hospital. Pallavi of Hoshiarpur, said her mother passed away on April 2 due to which she, along with his family members and relatives, had gone to immerse her mother’s ashes at Haridwar. While returning, they met with the accident in Ludhiana.
The driver of the tempo traveller said the tractor was parked in the middle of the road which caused the accident while the tractor driver said the former was driving rashly due to which he failed to notice the stationary vehicle on the road.
Salem Tabri SHO Jaideep Jakhar said further action in the case would be taken after receiving a complaint.
