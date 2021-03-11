Three fresh cases of Covid reported in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 26
Today, three fresh cases of Covid were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district.
A total of 1,09,935 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 13 active cases in the district and they were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
Till date, a total of 35,81,834 samples have been taken, of which 34,57,132 were found negative. Samples of 3,211 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
