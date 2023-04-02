Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 1
Three robbers barged into the house of a transport firm manager at Focal Point here and looted Rs 19,000. The incident occurred on March 19 and the police registered a case against the miscreants on Friday.
They have been identified as Satnam Singh of Rasulpur village, Gurvinder Singh and Bablu of Kutbewal Patti Choley.
The complainant, Sanjay Tiwari, told the police that he was working as a manager at NS Transport, Yard Chowk. On March 19, after completing his work when he went to his house, someone knocked on his door. When he opened the door, three unidentified persons barged into the house and attacked him with sharp weapons.
They told him to give cash and other valuables to them else they would kill him. Afterwards, they snatched Rs 19,000 from him and fled, he alleged. ASI Sunil Kumar said they were identified and raids were being conducted to nab them.
