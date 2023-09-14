Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

Three conmen duped a resident of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of exchanging foreign currency. The suspects after taking cash in the Indian currency, handed over a bag to him claiming to be foreign currency but in reality, it contained only plain paper.

The complainant, Amit Kumar, of Rajan Estate, Haibowal, said his friend Gaurav Kumar of Salem Tabri owns a medical store at Haibowal. On September 8, Gaurav told him that three unidentified persons came to his store and told him that they have thousands of Malaysian Ringgits which they want to exchange with the Indian currency at a lower price.

“On September 10, I brought Rs 40.20 lakh cash to exchange with the foreign currency. I along with my friend Gaurav went to Dana Mandi on the Bahadurke road where the suspects took the Indian currency and handed over a bag to us. Later, we were shocked to know that it contained only plain paper in size of currency notes,” he alleged.

The victim said they only knew the names of two suspects, Mohd Miraj and Arman.

ASI Charan Singh said a case had ben registered.