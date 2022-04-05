Two arrested for thefts in factories

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 4

The police have cracked two cases of thefts in different factories at Muradpura, which were registered at the Police Division No 6 on April 2. Two persons have been arrested and a part of the stolen material was recovered.

Siddique Alam, resident of Charath village, under Dassidua police station, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, and presently residing in Muradpura, Miller Ganj, was arrested and a recovery of four packets and six bags of washer ingot iron was made from him.

A three-wheeler (PB-10CV-8115), used by him to take away stolen goods, was also recovered by the police.

In this regard, Rahul Kumar had lodged a report with the police that his employee Siddique Alam had stolen material from his factory, Neatway Industries, in Muradpura in his absence.

In another case of theft of material from the godown of Shri Ram Traders in Muradpura, owner of the firm Pankaj Kumar had reported to the police that one of his employees Davinder Singh, along with two others Rabban Ali and Saidul, had been stealing material for the last about six months.

The police have arrested prime accused Davinder Singh and recovered four packs of iron nuts and bolts from his possession. The search is on for the co-accused in the case.

Tyres, other parts of 6 vehicles stolen in city

Six incidents of theft of tyres, alloy wheels and other parts of vehicles were reported from different parts of the city. Four such incidents were reported at the Dugri police station alone on Sunday, while two thefts took place in the area of the Sadar police station.

In a report lodged with the police, Ajay Sehgal, resident of MIG Flats, Dugri, said all four tyres and alloy wheels of his Maruti car (PB-09AL-3081), which was parked outside his residence, were stolen on the intervening night of April 1 and 2.

On the same night, all four tyres and rims of a Ciaz car (PB-10FS-5859) parked outside the MIG flat of Manohar Lal, the battery of a Tata Punch car (PB-10FS-3030) parked outside the house of Gurpreet Singh in JJ Enclave, Dugri, and the battery of a Tata 207 pickup (PB-09G-9589), parked by Gurpreet Singh on Dhandra Road, were stolen.

Thieves struck at Star Colony on Manakwal Road and took away all four tyres and alloy wheels of a Maruti Baleno car (PB-10HN-8100) parked on a vacant plot outside the house of Sarbjit Singh. All tyres and alloy wheels of another Maruti Ertiga car (PB-10HR-0935), parked outside the house of Jagdeep Aggarwal in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar were also stolen.

The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC.