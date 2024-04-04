Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

A woman, resident of Chandigarh, along with a local property dealer, has been arrested for allegedly committing a property-related fraud. The suspects have been identified as Manjeet Kaur of Sector 51, Chandigarh, and Amrik Singh of Aman Nagar, here.

According to the police, Manjit Kaur used to impersonate a member of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB). She, along with her daughter-in-law Malika and property dealers, allegedly used to commit frauds related to properties. Malika and Gurpal Singh of Jalandhar, another property dealer, are yet to be arrested in the case.

DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja said Varun Jain, a resident of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, here, had complained that he had to purchase a house in Chandigarh. For the purpose, a property dealer, Rishi, from Haibowal arranged his meeting with property dealers Amrik Singh of Ludhiana and Gurpal Singh of Jalandhar.

Jain alleged that Amrik and Gurpal further arranged his meeting with Manjit Kaur, who was introduced to him as a senior official of the CHB. They told him that Manjit Kaur could arrange a house at a lower price. The complainant alleged that the deal was finalised at Rs 82 lakh for a house at Sector 38 in Chandigarh.

He said Rs 58.17 lakh was paid to Manjit Kaur but she did not provide any document related to the house. Later, she started avoiding his calls.

Police officials said during investigation, it came to light that Manjit Kaur, along with Malika and property dealers, used to commit fraud with people by impersonating as a housing board member.

They said the woman was already facing 11 FIRs related to frauds. Further investigation was underway. A case under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sadar police station.

Realtor, woman’s daughter-in-law at large

Malika, daughter-in-law of Chandigarh resident Manjit Kaur, who was nabbed by the police, and Gurpal Singh of Jalandhar, another property dealer, are yet to be arrested in the case.

