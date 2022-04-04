Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

The police today nabbed two smugglers in separate cases and recovered poppy husk and ganja from their possession.

In the first case, the police nabbed Sukhbir Singh (46) of Khanna and recovered 20 kg of poppy husk from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

The police said secret information was received that Sukhbir was bringing a huge quantity of poppy husk in a truck from Madhya Pradesh for his clients in Ludhiana. Accordingly the police laid a naka on GT Road near Sahnewal where the truck was stopped and during its checking the poppy husk was recovered.

In another case, the police nabbed Bhanu Parshad, alias Motta (37), native of Bihar but now residing at Haibowal, and recovered 4 kg of ganja from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against Bhanu. Bhanu owns a fast food vend and he recently started drug trade to become rich in a short span of time.