Two helps serve sedatives to elderly couple to commit theft

Ludhiana, March 20

Two domestic helps served food laced with some sedatives to an elderly couple with a motive to commit theft. Fortunately, before fainting, the couple suspecting some foul play called their son and the latter sent their neighbours to their home to enquire, which prevented the theft.

The couple, who became unconsciousness, was admitted to a hospital.

After the incident, Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case against the suspects, identified as Karan Bahadur and Kalu Vishawkarma. Karan was arrested in the case while the other person is at large.

Complainant Nitesh Jindal said he had gone to attend a programme in Chandigarh along with his wife and children on March 18. He received a call from his elderly parents who told him that they were falling unconscious. Afterwards, he called his neighbour Ketan Arora and sent him to his house to enquire about the health of his parents. When his neighbour reached the house, the elderly couple was lying unconscious and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The complainant said he returned home and informed the police about the incident. Though both suspects had fled the house, the police caught one of them later.

Investigating officer ASI Mohan Lal said after registering a case, further investigation was launched and raids were on to nab the absconding man.

