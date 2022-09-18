Two lose Rs 5.35L to online frauds in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

A miscreant posing himself as a relative of a city-based man’s neighbour from Canada duped him of Rs 3.85 lakh.

After conducting a four-month-long probe, the city police registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against three suspects, Gurmukh Singh and Afrin, both residents of Kolkata, and Advik Sharma of West Bengal.

The complainant, Karaj Singh, of New Shimlapuri told the police that in April he got a WhatsApp call from some international number and the caller introduced himself as a relative his neighbour.

“The suspect took my bank account number and claimed to have sent Rs 24 lakh into it and asked me to buy a property in the area. He told me not to share the development with his relative, who is my immediate neighbour. The suspect also sent me a bank receipt. Later, he asked me to send Rs 3.85 as he needed money to pay for his airline ticket to travel to India. When I transferred the amount, I was shocked to know that he had not sent any money to my account and the bank receipt sent by him was fake,” the complainant alleged.

Inspector Parmod Kumar said help of the West Bengal Police would be sought to nab the fraudsters.

In a similar incident, Daljit Singh of Boothgarh village was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by Chinki Kumari of Bihar. The suspect had called the complainant in May and introduced herself as one of his relatives from Canada. After taking his savings bank account number, the suspect claimed to have sent Rs 6 lakh to the complainant and told him that she would take back the money after coming to India. “The same day, the suspect called again and said she urgently needed Rs 2.5 lakh and asked me to send the amount from the Rs 6 lakh he sent to me. I sent him Rs 1.5 lakh. Later, when i enquired from the bank, I was shocked to know that I have never got Rs 6 lakh in my account,” he alleged.