Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

The Ludhiana police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Shubanpreet Singh, alias Shubhi, alias Shaganpreet Singh, and Kulwant Singh, alias Kantu, both residents of Jagraon.

In a statement issued, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal said on July 10, the police had received a tip-off that the two suspects had stolen several vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, from the area and they were roaming in the city. The police were informed and a raid was conducted at the suspected whereabouts of the duo to nab them.

During their preliminary questioning, eight motorcycles were recovered from them. They confessed that they had stolen the vehicles from parking lots of Rakh Bagh and Court Complex in the recent past, he said.

The police said Shubanpreet also had a criminal past as four cases, including rape and theft, were registered against him in Ludhiana city and Ludhiana rural. Now, further police remand of the suspects would be sought from court to recover more stolen vehicles which the they had sold to their clients.