Two youths found dead in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

Two persons were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the district on Friday. In first incident Umesh Kumar of Basant Nagar was found dead in Khanna city. He was seen by the locality people on an empty plot where he was crying for help. Drug overdose was said to be the cause as some medicines were also recovered from his pocket.

The police, however, said an autopsy report would establish the exact cause of death. So far, an inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPc, were initiated by the police.

In another case, body of a youth Jasvir Singh of Pawat village was found from the Sirhind canal near Machhiwara Sahib. He was missing since May 13. His missing complaint was lodged by his mother Rajrani at the police station. Deceased’s mother said her son was under depression. It seemed he had committed suicide, she added.