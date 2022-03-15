U-23 cricket trials tomorrow

Ludhiana, March 14
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will hold trials to select players (U-23) here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambarn Road on March 16 from 1 pm onwards.
Satish Mangal, president, LDCA, said selected players would be registered with the district cricket association centre wherein they would undergo physical training and cricket skills coaching.
The Ludhiana district cricket (U-23) team would also be finalised from these players for the ensuing session. Players born on or after September 1, 1999, are eligible for these trials. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...