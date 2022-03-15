U-23 cricket trials tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will hold trials to select players (U-23) here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambarn Road on March 16 from 1 pm onwards.

Satish Mangal, president, LDCA, said selected players would be registered with the district cricket association centre wherein they would undergo physical training and cricket skills coaching.

The Ludhiana district cricket (U-23) team would also be finalised from these players for the ensuing session. Players born on or after September 1, 1999, are eligible for these trials. —