Vamika, Tushar declared best athletes

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 31

Vamika Mittal and Tushar Khajuria were declared the best athletes among girls and boys, respectively, in the 77th annual athletics meet of Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) that concluded here on Wednesday.

Jivesh and Poorvi came out triumphant in the 100m sprint and were adjudged the fastest runners while Subhash House bagged the best house award.

Soumya Mishra (IPS) was the chief guest on the concluding day and Kamaljit, director, Hara Cricket Academy, Baddowal, was the guest of honour.

The chief guest declared the meet closed and handed over the school flag to the principal. She congratulated winners and lauded the efforts of students and inspired them to take active part in games, which inculcate qualities such as discipline, punctuality and leadership that help a person to lead a successful life.

Principal AP Sharma thanked guests and congratulated position holders. Sonia Verma, vice-principal, proposed a vote of thanks and the meet culminated with the national anthem.