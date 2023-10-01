Vet varsity delegation attends G20 event

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

A nine-member contingent of students and faculty members of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) took part in the G20 University Connect Finale programme.

They visited New Delhi for an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the programme at Bharat Mandapam.

The programme was conducted to applaud participating universities for successfully organising events under the G20 University Connect, in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries. A total of 3,000 students and faculty members from 101 universities from the country were invited to attend the programme.

The PM spoke about his vision for the youth and motivated them to make India a developed nation by 2047. He credited the successful conduct of the G20 Summit to the youthful energy of the nation. He also appreciated higher educational institutions for making the G20 University Connect initiative a grand success.

