Ludhiana voters heave sigh of relief as candidates thank them for support in elections

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 21

Voters were fed up with flooded messages and calls by respective candidates belonging to various political parties before the Assembly elections. Starting from February, PR teams of candidates sent daily messages to voters for voting and supporting particular candidate or party. But it was a pleasant surprise for voters today when they woke up with ‘thank you for your support’ messages from various candidates.

Sunil Tiwari, a resident of Civil Lines, said he got a text message from Cong candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s supporter in the morning, which read ‘thank you for your support’. “It was good to receive such text too,” he said.

The PR team of BJP candidate advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu has also thanked the voters for their support and peaceful elections.

Heaving a sigh of relief after the hectic schedule and now having enough time before the results, the candidates, their family members, supporters, workers are relaxed now.

SAD candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal said he called to thank workers, well wishers and all those who stood by him for their support and immense hard work.