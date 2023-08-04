Want committee to ensure our well-being: PAU students

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 3

In the wake of some complaints of sexual harassment at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the university students are now calling for the formation of a permanent body to ensure their well-being.

Panel formed PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has already formed a committee after some students recently fired off an open letter to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, complaining about instances of sexual misconduct

To make the students feel at ease, the four-member committee has asked the heads of all departments to interact with the pupils to address their grievances

A BSc student stressed, “Such discussions should be held every month. Students must get the opportunity to voice their concerns, and the authorities must be all ears.” She added, “It is unfortunate that it took the authorities so long to address the issue.”

“A permanent body is the need of the hour. There must be a panel in place that an aggrieved student can reach out to. A counsellor should also be roped in so as to make sure that the issue is handled with sensitivity,” opined a postgraduate girl student.

Another girl student pursuing graduation said on the condition of anonymity, “A counsellor should be allotted to each department.”

PAU Additional Director of Communication TS Riar said, “Students should come forward with their complaints at the earliest opportunity. A meeting with an adviser is held every Friday, in which they discuss the issues facing the students. The university also has a committee in place to deal with sexual harassment.”

