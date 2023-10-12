Ward Watch: Make Buddha Nullah pollution-free, residents urge govt

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 11

Residents of different areas in Ward No. 58, as per the 2018 ward delimitation, are eagerly awaiting the government’s action to make Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) pollution-free. Kirpal Nagar and New Madhopuri areas, situated in close proximity to this highly polluted nullah, are particularly affected.

Residents of Kirpal Nagar, located adjacent to Buddha Nullah, have observed high pollution levels in the water for decades. They are urging authorities to take concrete and permanent measures to halt the discharge of untreated industrial effluents and untreated sewage into the nullah. It’s worth noting that the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation project is currently in progress and likely to be completed by March 2024.

What residents say It is necessary to impose strict measures to prevent industries from polluting Buddha Dariya. The MC should consider planting trees along the dariya. The govt must address the issue of open drinking near liquor vends on Kirpal Nagar-New Madhopuri Road. Such practices should be stopped. — Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Kirpal Nagar

Additionally, residents are calling for the reinforcement of the nullah banks to prevent breaches and the plantation of more trees along its banks to enhance greenery. Meanwhile, they are also demanding action from the police to curb open liquor consumption along the road connecting Kirpal Nagar to Sundar Nagar alongside the nullah.

A bridge over Buddha Nullah near Sundar Nagar is in a state of disrepair with a damaged safety wall. A resident, Ravinder Kumar, is urging for an inspection of the bridge and the necessary steps to reconstruct the damaged wall. Furthermore, residents are requesting the strengthening of the nullah banks, especially after it overflowed at a certain point during a rise in water levels in July of this year.

In street no. 5 of New Madhopuri, we frequently encounter waterlogging during rainy days. Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and roads outside our homes become slippery due to the water accumulation. — Amarjit Sood, a resident of New Madhopuri

In some parts of New Madhopuri, residents are grappling with waterlogging issues during rainy days and a tangled web of cables. Residents on Street Number 5 highlighted significant waterlogging during rain and claim to have raised this matter with elected representatives to no avail. They are urging the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take action to resolve this waterlogging problem.

Sundar Nagar, within the ward, houses numerous factories, leading to a lack of parking and traffic congestion in certain streets. Mukesh from Sundar Nagar said power supply issues in some parts of the area is a major concern. Additionally, residents are requesting timely cleaning of sewer lines and the development of a public park.

Former Congress Councillor Rajesh Jain said he ensured various development projects during his tenure till March 2023, including road resurfacing, water tube-well installation, and park development.

He claimed that 95 per cent of the development works were completed during his term until March 2023.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana #Environment #Pollution