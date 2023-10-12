 Ward Watch: Make Buddha Nullah pollution-free, residents urge govt : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward Watch: Make Buddha Nullah pollution-free, residents urge govt

Ward Watch: Make Buddha Nullah pollution-free, residents urge govt

Demand permanent measures to prevent waterlogging during rainy days

Ward Watch: Make Buddha Nullah pollution-free, residents urge govt

A view of the Buddha Nullah at Sundar Nagar. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 11

Residents of different areas in Ward No. 58, as per the 2018 ward delimitation, are eagerly awaiting the government’s action to make Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) pollution-free. Kirpal Nagar and New Madhopuri areas, situated in close proximity to this highly polluted nullah, are particularly affected.

Residents of Kirpal Nagar, located adjacent to Buddha Nullah, have observed high pollution levels in the water for decades. They are urging authorities to take concrete and permanent measures to halt the discharge of untreated industrial effluents and untreated sewage into the nullah. It’s worth noting that the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation project is currently in progress and likely to be completed by March 2024.

What residents say

It is necessary to impose strict measures to prevent industries from polluting Buddha Dariya. The MC should consider planting trees along the dariya. The govt must address the issue of open drinking near liquor vends on Kirpal Nagar-New Madhopuri Road. Such practices should be stopped.

— Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Kirpal Nagar

Additionally, residents are calling for the reinforcement of the nullah banks to prevent breaches and the plantation of more trees along its banks to enhance greenery. Meanwhile, they are also demanding action from the police to curb open liquor consumption along the road connecting Kirpal Nagar to Sundar Nagar alongside the nullah.

A bridge over Buddha Nullah near Sundar Nagar is in a state of disrepair with a damaged safety wall. A resident, Ravinder Kumar, is urging for an inspection of the bridge and the necessary steps to reconstruct the damaged wall. Furthermore, residents are requesting the strengthening of the nullah banks, especially after it overflowed at a certain point during a rise in water levels in July of this year.

In street no. 5 of New Madhopuri, we frequently encounter waterlogging during rainy days. Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and roads outside our homes become slippery due to the water accumulation.

— Amarjit Sood, a resident of New Madhopuri

In some parts of New Madhopuri, residents are grappling with waterlogging issues during rainy days and a tangled web of cables. Residents on Street Number 5 highlighted significant waterlogging during rain and claim to have raised this matter with elected representatives to no avail. They are urging the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take action to resolve this waterlogging problem.

Sundar Nagar, within the ward, houses numerous factories, leading to a lack of parking and traffic congestion in certain streets. Mukesh from Sundar Nagar said power supply issues in some parts of the area is a major concern. Additionally, residents are requesting timely cleaning of sewer lines and the development of a public park.

Former Congress Councillor Rajesh Jain said he ensured various development projects during his tenure till March 2023, including road resurfacing, water tube-well installation, and park development.

He claimed that 95 per cent of the development works were completed during his term until March 2023.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana #Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi