Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 7

Residents in some areas of New Shivaji Nagar in Ward No. 55, as per the 2018 ward delimitation, have been enduring significant hardships due to overflowing sewers and extensive water accumulation during the rainy days on the streets. Often, water enters shops and houses, and commuters face difficulties while passing through the flooded streets due to poor drainage and sewerage systems.

Ward watch: Ward no 55

Residents have alleged that the problem of sewage mixing with rainwater during rainy days has intensified since the commencement of the project to cover a nullah from Transport Nagar to Shingar Cinema Road.

Expressing his concerns, Ramesh Kumar Gaba of New Shivaji Nagar said the sewers and road drains overflow in the area whenever it rains. Prior to the start of the project to cover the nearby drainage channel, the accumulated water used to drain away within 30 minutes. However, now it typically remains stagnant for about eight hours.

Naveen Kumar, another resident of street number 11 of New Shivaji Nagar, said recently, our street was inundated with contaminated water after rain and his children had to miss school due to the flooding.

In September 2020, a project worth Rs 18 crore was launched to cover the stretch of the nullah from Transport Nagar to Shingar Cinema Road. However, residents of New Shivaji Nagar pointed out that the project remains incomplete even after nearly three years have passed. “While most portions of the nullah have been covered, some aspects of the same project are still pending. Moreover, work related to relocating transformers is unfinished and the roads alongside the nullah have not been reconstructed, causing trouble to people,” a trader said.

Yograj Mehmi raised concerns about an uncovered section of the nullah near Shingar Cinema Road, emphasising that the nullah project work remains pending.

Furthermore, residents of some areas of the ward are troubled by dangling and tangled wires, a lack of green spaces and parks, and instances of open waste dumping in some areas. Potholed roads and rainwater logging are common issues in Ganesh Nagar.

In Harikartar Colony and Cheema Colony, residents have complained about waterlogging during rainy days. Gurmukh Singh of Cheema Colony also mentioned facing low water supply pressure in their street for the past some days. An Independent candidate, Parvinder Kaur, emerged victorious in the election from the Ward 55 in 2018. As per the information, development works such as the installation of new tubewells and road resurfacing in different colonies were undertaken during her tenure until March 2023.