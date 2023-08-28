Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 27

Residents of Ganpati Vihar colony, located in Ward number 25, which falls under the Sahnewal Constituency, are desperately seeking attention of the civic body authorities for the persistent issue of overflowing sewers and dismal sanitation conditions. The foul-smelling water from the clogged sewers is accumulated in vacant plots and streets of the colony.

What residents say? I have been witnessing overflowing sewers in our area for the past one decade. It poses a threat of a disease outbreak and will also hit foundations of neighbouring houses. Even five minutes of rain results in a four-hour water accumulation. We are suffering as some dairies in Sarpanch Colony are disposing of waste into the sewers. We appeal to the MC to urgently address the issue. Ajit Singh, resident of Ganpati Vihar We have been cleaning a portion of Tikona Park and planted some saplings. We urge the MC to facilitate the development of the park. Lights should be made functional. We previously opposed the dumping of garbage near the park and it was eventually cleared. Residents of Kuliewal and Jamalpur Awana will benefit greatly if the park gets a facelift. Ashok Kumar, a resident staying near Tikona Park

In a street, a considerable amount of cow dung has been accumulated following recent rains. Affected residents are pointing fingers at nearby dairies in Sarpanch Colony for the mess in their locality as they claimed that the municipal authorities have turned a blind eye to the problem. They asserted that the sewer system remains choked due to the dumping of dairy waste and the situation worsens during rainy days.

A group of residents said when it rains, sewers overflow significantly, causing sewage and rainwater to accumulate in streets of Ganpati Vihar as it was a low-lying area. They demanded that the Municipal Corporation must take immediate measures to rectify the issue and prevent dairies from disposing of waste into sewer lines and in open spaces.

A businessman in Ganpati Vihar said: “The MC authorities should visit our area, especially during rainy days, to know how the people are forced to suffer.”

Meanwhile, inhabitants of some other areas of the ward are also encountering various difficulties. In Sarpanch Colony, a resident, Sheela Devi, complained about occasional supply of contaminated water supply.

In Master Colony, Mohammad Ismail Ansari, a resident, complained about intermittent disruptions in their water supply, sometimes lasting up to two days. He insisted that the issue must be addressed promptly.

Reetu of Master Colony raised concerns about a clogged sewer line near her rented accommodation in Street number 2. She said during rainy days, sewers consistently overflow. She also emphasised on the menace of stray cattle in their area.

Another resident raised the issue of attack on people by stray bulls. They have attacked several people in Sarpanch Colony and Master Colony in the past. He alleged that a person reportedly died after being attacked by a bull.

Kuliewal village boasts a famous Tikona Park, but it is in a dilapidated state. After repeated requests from residents, an open garbage dump adjacent to the park has been removed. But the civic body has failed to maintain the park, which has damaged boundary walls. Wild grass has spread across the park and lights have been non-functional for a long period, according to a group of young and elderly residents.

Davinder Singh, a resident of Kuliewal, said: “During the ongoing rainy season, we received contaminated water many times. The authorities must address the issue. Furthermore, the park in our area urgently needs development and regular plantation. We want our children to play in the park, which has been neglected for a long time. Benches should also be installed there for public convenience.”

Additionally, some residents have expressed concerns about high-tension wires near their houses and transmission towers situated in the middle of streets in Ahluwalia Colony, requesting a prompt resolution.

In the 2018 elections, Satinder Kaur of the Congress was the winner in Ward 25.