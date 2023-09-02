 Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas : The Tribune India

Potholed roads, illegal colonies, air pollution among other major issues in several parts

Sewage accumulates at Mini Rose Garden in Giaspura of Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 1

Recently, the road leading to a government smart school in Giaspura became inundated with overflowing sewage, compelling students and local residents to pass through the foul-smelling water. Residents have expressed that it is a recurring problem with sewer blockages and overflows being a common occurrence throughout different parts of Giaspura in Ward number 30 (which will be renumbered as per the new draft ward delimitation) in the Ludhiana South constituency.

What residents say

The water supplied by the MC is visibly contaminated. People are left with no choice but to buy bottled water or consume contaminated water. Sewer overflows have persisted for a long period and cleanliness is lacking. Ash from industrial units also falls on houses at night. We urgently seek redress of these problems. Ravinder Sharma from Atama Singh Nagar

The road near my shop is in a state of disrepair. We are suffering due to sewage overflows. We earnestly appeal to the MC authorities to address these issues. Sukhai Pal from Giaspura

The situation at Mini Rose Garden in Giaspura has deteriorated over the past several years as sewage continues to accumulate in the park. The Municipal Corporation has failed to provide a solution to the same. The park is also devoid of proper maintenance.

Contaminated water supply is another pressing issue affecting various parts of the ward. Some inhabitants of Atama Singh Nagar and Shanti Nagar of Giaspura have reported that they were being compelled to consume contaminated water supplied by the Municipal Corporation. The issue is closely linked to the persistent problem of sewage overflow, which results in the accumulation of foul-smelling water in streets. The residents said sewage was getting mixed in the water supply line.

Anamika, a resident of Shanti Nagar, said: “We have no choice but to consume contaminated water as we lack a water purifier. Additionally, the road leading to our residence is in a deplorable condition due to regular overflowing of sewers.”

Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Atama Singh Nagar-Shanti Nagar Road, also highlighted contaminated water supply and overflowing sewage issues. Many people belonging to economically weaker persons lack access to water purifiers, leaving them with no alternative but to consume the contaminated water. School students are also compelled to pass through the sewage-filled streets, he said.

Furthermore, residents have decried inadequate fogging to combat mosquitoes and prevent dengue in the area. They have also raised concerns about exposed overhead electricity wires close to buildings.

Additionally, numerous potholed roads in the area pose safety hazards. The main Giaspura Road, which was constructed with concrete recently, is already showing signs of deterioration near the PSPCL’s office, leading to water accumulation after rainfall. The residents said the life span of the road was earlier said to be 15 years but it had already started breaking.

A group of traders near Mini Rose Garden raised raised the issue of severely damaged road and sewage accumulation on the road and in the park. The situation becomes worse during rainy days. Harbhajan Singh, a trader, said: “We have been suffering due to overflowing sewers for a long period. Situtaion becomes pathetic during monsoon. The road outside our shops has deteriorated significantly. Recently, a pregnant woman on a scooter met with an accident on the damaged stretch and another rider suffered a fracture on one of the legs. Many times, ee had to fill potholes ourselves. The civic body must take steps to fix the issues.”

Large potholes on Jaspal Bangar Road also pose safety threats. Several streets in Industrial Area C are in a state of disrepair. Jagtar Singh, a businessman on Jaspal Bangar Road, said: “The road has been in a poor condition for some time. It was resurfaced previously but quickly deteriorated. Accumulation of rainwater is another major issue on the damaged stretch and sometimes, they get contaminated water supply. In some areas, street lights are not available.”

In several parts of the ward, internal streets have yet to be constructed despite repeated requests from residents. The inhabitants have also voiced concerns about air and noise pollution caused by various industrial units in the ward.

Numerous illegal colonies have sprung up in the ward due to the ignorance of the authorities.

Meanwhile, former councillor from Ward 30 Jaspal Singh Giaspura of the Shiromani Akali Dal could not be contacted for his comments.

He, however, had raised the issue of illegal colonies on multiple occasions during the MC’s General House meetings but no concrete action was taken by the civic body.

Giaspura residents still in fear

In the morning hours of April 30, 11 persons had lost their lives, and four more had fallen ill, allegedly due to inhaling toxic gas on Sua Road in Giaspura. Though there were suspicions that the gas originated from a sewer, the exact cause of the incident remains unknown so far. Some people living near the tragedy site said they continue to live in fear and wanted to know the cause behind the tragedy.

