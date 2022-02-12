Webinar dwells on use of technology to increase farmers' profit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI) organised an online training programme on ‘Value addition in dairy: Fermented and fortified products’.

In all, 91 extension officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry, Department of Dairy Development, Department of MILKFED and ATMA registered for the webinar.

Ravneet Singh, Deputy Director, Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute, said: “The programme is meant to make extension officials aware about the current status, future potential, scope, need and importance of value addition in Punjab and how it can help state farmers to increase their income and also make them aware about different value addition techniques used to produce quality dairy products.”

The training included latest technologies in the value addition of milk and milk products. Various experts from the Department of Dairy Science and Technology, GADVASU, interacted with participants.

Dr Nitin Sudhakar and Dr Venus Bansal during their respective sessions discussed about clean milk production and options for value addition in milk and its products. They made participants aware about the latest technologies that can add value to the final product and increase profit margins and marketing opportunities.

Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra through his lectures told trainees about starter culture and fermented dairy products. He also apprised trainees of types and technology of fermented milk products to generate income.