Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Ward Watch - Ward 86

Ludhiana, October 27

Apart from the significant problem of traffic jams at Basti Jodhewal Chowk on NH-44, numerous other issues require immediate attention in different parts of Ward No. 86 (old).

In Balmiki Nagar, residents have raised concerns about major problems, such as contaminated water supply and waterlogging during rainy days. Additionally, a cluster of low-lying electricity wires passing in front of houses poses a serious risk to residents.

Usha, a Balmiki Nagar resident, shared concerns about frequent instances of receiving contaminated water supply. Sewer lines become clogged shortly after cleaning, and there have been no measures taken to address the waterlogging issue. These issues should be given top priority for resolution. Another resident has drawn attention to the issue of low-hanging electricity wires in the vicinity of houses.

Certain parts of the ward are plagued by potholed roads as the municipal body has yet to undertake repair work. The main road that divides Sardar Nagar and Balmiki Nagar is in a deteriorated state.

Residents in Bal Singh Nagar have urged that issues such as traffic congestion on the main roads and clogged sewers should be addressed on an urgent basis. They have also called for an increase in greenery in the area.

In Basti Jodhewal, some women have pointed out occasional instances of receiving contaminated water supply. They have emphasised the need to repair a few streets in their locality where waterlogging occurs during rainy days. Additionally, they have requested proper cleanliness and fogging to control mosquito infestations in the area.

Residents wanted the National Highway Authority of India and the Municipal Corporation should address the traffic-related issues at Basti Jodhewal Chowk seriously. “We encounter severe traffic congestion at this intersection regularly, but no substantial initiatives have been taken to address this issue,” said Rajwinder Singh, a commuter.

In 2018, Ashwani Kumar of Congress won the election from Ward 86.