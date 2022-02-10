Youth booked for raping 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 9
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Haibowal. The police have registered a case against the youth, Sagar, resident of PAU campus. The victim’s mother complained to the police that on February 8 when her daughter went to school an unknown girl claiming herself the sister of the accused took her along with her. “The girl took my daughter to a hotel in Haibowal, where Sagar was already present. After leaving my daughter in the room, the girl left. Later, Sagar developed physical relationship with my daughter against her wishes,” she alleged. The victim’s mother said when her daughter returned home, she revealed about the rape. Sagar had developed friendship with her daughter on Facebook. Sub-Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO, Haibowal, said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.
