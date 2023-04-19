Active Covid cases in country climb to 63,562

New Delhi, April 19
India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401). The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.
The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
