Mukhtar Ansari's properties worth Rs 7.5 crore to be attached

Mau (UP), October 23
Three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will be soon attached under the Gangsters Act, a senior police official said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said on Saturday that “gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of his mother using money earned from criminal activities.”
“The district administration issued orders for attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon,” he added. Ansari is currently lodged in the Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) yesterday said it had attached seven of his immovable properties as part of a probe against him and his family under the provisions of the PMLA. In a statement, the ED said the attached properties were worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value) while their circle rate at the time of registration was Rs 3.42 crore. Ansari is currently lodged in a prison in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.
