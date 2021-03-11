Babul Supriyo, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar spar over oath ceremony

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Babul Supriyo, singer-turned politician who left BJP and joined West Bengal’s ruling TMC after being dropped from the Union Council of Ministers, has found himself caught in the ongoing row between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Supriyo’s oath ceremony as the newly elected MLA from Ballygunge has run into trouble following Dhankhar’s insistence that the legislator must be administered oath by Deputy Speaker of Assembly Asish Banerjee.

The Deputy Speaker has refused to conduct the ceremony saying it would amount to insulting the Speaker. Supriyo’s tweet requesting the Governor to allow Biman to administer oath to him and allow him to start working for his constituents who “did not have an MLA for several months” has attracted sharp reaction from Dhankhar.

“Babul Supriyo is an MLA with effect from issuance of certificate of election on April 16, 2022,” Dhankhar said in a press release posted on his official Twitter handle.

“As an MLA, nothing stops Supriyo from serving the people of Ballygunge after issuance of certificate. Oath is required to be taken before taking his seat in the Assembly, which is not in session, at least since the issuance of certificate of election,” the press release by Dhankhar stated.

